His Highness Sheikh Diab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Court of the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, member of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and Chairman of the Emirates Council for Balanced Development, witnessed the signing of agreements for six major partners for social contribution in support of the “Emirates Villages” project, which was announced on the agenda of the meetings. Annual session of the UAE government in its current session.

The social contributions within the signed agreements, whose value exceeds 200 million dirhams, come within the framework of supporting the “Emirates Villages” project, which aims to develop new development models within the villages of the Emirates, by involving all government and private sectors in developing services and facilities in the villages, making them tourist destinations. And cultural and heritage, and employ human energies and natural potentials of each region.

His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed that the signing of agreements with a number of major partners, to contribute to society in supporting the “Emirates Villages” project, represents a qualitative and positive step and a great support for social priorities, and the empowerment of citizens and society in accordance with the directives and vision of the leadership of the UAE.

His Highness said, “The Emirates Villages project translates the foundations and pillars laid down by the leadership of the UAE to draw new features for the country’s economic and societal prosperity in the coming years.”

His Highness also affirmed that the Emirates Council for Balanced Development represents a linking point that brings together government institutions and the private sector to innovate and develop qualitative national projects that have a positive impact on the economy and society in accordance with its tasks and responsibilities, and will work to develop an integrated system to integrate efforts, and involve the largest number of institutions in the country to achieve visions and directions. State strategy.

Where His Highness said: “We aim in the Emirates Council for Balanced Development to develop qualitative projects and create competitive opportunities that have comprehensive and diverse positive effects on the national economy, society and the state’s position.”

His Highness added, “Involving the private sector in national and strategic projects is one of the priorities of the Emirates Council for Balanced Development during the coming period, and our work will double to involve the largest number of partners to continue the UAE’s pioneering march.”

The agreements were signed by the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), the Union Water and Electricity Company, the Emirates General Petroleum Corporation (Emarat), Aldar Properties Company, the Etihad Rail Company, the First Abu Dhabi Bank Group, and Abu Dhabi Ports.

It is noteworthy that the “Emirates Villages” project represents the first projects of the Emirates Council for Balanced Development, which is chaired by His Highness Sheikh Diab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and aims to enhance the quality of life in all regions of the country, and build a sustainable development model that provides economic and investment opportunities that achieve social stability and life. kind to the residents of these areas.

The “Emirates Villages” project is based on five development paths, which include all projects that will be implemented, and the paths depend on developing infrastructure, coordinating and beautifying villages, and raising awareness of the historical and archaeological dimension of them, as an important part of the history of the Emirates. The development paths also include the launch of commercial and economic projects to absorb the energies of youth, and the launch of a series of media campaigns to highlight the most important components and landmarks that villages contain, in a way that enhances their presence on the map of domestic tourism in the country.