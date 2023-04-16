Abu Dhabi, capital of the United Arab Emirates, was a stopover on the way home for president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, after visit china.

This Saturday, on the last stopover of the official trip to Asia, Lula and members of the Brazilian government signed cooperation agreements with the Arab country.

The palace of the Emir of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, who is the President of the United Arab Emirates, is huge! Samba school floats could fit inside.

There, what was seen was a formal show of hymns, bands and soldiers with swords, which are weapons from other times. But the idea of ​​nobility in the Arab world, with its leaders having absolute power, is also, in much of the world, a thing of the past.

The two delegations spoke briefly and went to dinner. This haste is probably due to the fact that in the Muslim world the period of Ramadan is lived, when one cannot eat between sunrise and sunset.

In addition to the always important political approximation with the leader of the Emirates, who is very influential in the Arab world, the visit served to attend a country that has many investments in Brazil. And that announced today a large one, R$ 12 billion, in Bahia.

Governor Jeronimo Rodrigues was the happiest person after this visit: “I just signed a commitment term for investment in the production of green diesel from carnauba and palm. Another positive balance for the generation of work and income”, he said in a video posted on Twitter.

Rodrigues, who is part of the entourage, signed a memorandum of understanding between the state and the Abu Dhabi Mubadala Capital financial fund, controller of the Mataripe refinery, privatized in 2021. The business fund has committed to investing BRL 12 billion over 10 years , in the construction of a plant for green diesel and sustainable aviation kerosene.

As for the environment, for a country that lives off the ecologically incorrect wealth of oil, and which is going to host the great conference on the climate at the end of the year, a more concrete gesture was expected in relation to the Amazon. But for now nothing.

Lula is still visiting a mosque this Sunday (16th), before flying back to Brazil.

