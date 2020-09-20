The Emirates and Bahrain want to open an embassy in Tel Aviv. The Middle East is thus taking small steps in the right direction.

Within just four weeks, Israel has doubled the number of states with which it has signed a peace agreement, from two to four. News of the rapprochement with the United Arab Emirates came in mid-August, and a little later the white flags were also waving over the Kingdom of Bahrain. Further agreements are to follow, promises US President Donald Trump, who rightly poses as a mediator, to his friend Benjamin Netanyahu. A nice reason to let the glasses clink.

In Israel, however, the spectacle in front of the White House doesn’t throw anyone off their feet. The mood in the domestic lockdown is worlds apart from the euphoria that prevailed when the Egyptian President Anwar al-Sadat came to Jerusalem in 1977 and also when the head of the PLO (Palestine Liberation Movement), Yasser Arafat, and finally King 20 years later, came Hussein of Jordan shook hands with the then Israeli Prime Minister Itzhak Rabin.

But there has never been a war with either the Emirates or Bahrain, both of which are around 2,000 kilometers from Israel. What use is an agreement with Bahrain to the David-Normal-Israeli, except perhaps the cheaper flight connection on the way to India? And with the current economic misery, shopping in Dubai will only be possible for the top people of the IT industry.

The new rapprochement certainly does not solve the major problems of the Jewish state, neither the occupation in the Palestinian territories, nor the rockets from the Gaza Strip, the armament of Hezbollah in Lebanon, the Iranian Revolutionary Guards in Syria and finally Iran. The archenemy also proves to be very useful lately. After all, without the threatening nuclear power of the Ayatollahs, the wonderful friendship between Jerusalem and the two small Gulf states would hardly have come about.

Opinions differ as to whether the new agreements improve the prospects for peace across the Middle East or not. Skeptics say that Netanyahu will now be even less willing to compromise on the Palestinian issue. Skeptics also say that if Bahrain and the Emirates go it alone, the chances are dwindling because normalizing relations with the Arab world should be the price for ending the occupation in the occupied Palestinian territories. But it is known that this continues unchanged.

It is not the rapprochement with the Emirates and Bahrain that makes the founding of Palestine an illusion, but terror and the settlement policy

The Palestinians are correspondingly angry. One cannot blame them for it.

Powerless they have to watch as those whom they considered their allies throw themselves into the arms of the occupying power. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’s calculation of forcing statehood sooner or later by mobilizing the international arena definitely did not work out. That is why it is quite right when Bettina Marx from the Heinrich Böll Foundation in Ramallah advises the Palestinians to slowly take stock.

Ultimately, the two agreements are about Israel’s bilateral relations, and they do not concern the Palestinians any more than Israel should, conversely, have no influence if France or Sweden recognize the State of Palestine. Yasser Arafat made the furious Rumpelstiltskin 40 years ago when Anwar al-Sadat became the first head of state to agree to peace with Israel, and he didn’t like the king’s handshake either.

So what? The fact that the Palestinians have no state to this day is not due to either Egypt or Jordan, but rather the terror, for example by Hamas, and Israel’s settlement policy.

When Israel and the PLO return to the negotiating table, the Emirates and Bahrain will also have a say in the future. The new agreements are good news – also for the Palestinians.