07/16/2024 – 14:09

The Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME) reinforced, in a note, that the agreement made with Âmbar Energia, from the J&F Group, regarding the Simplified Contracting Procedure (PCS) carried out in 2021, was made based on favorable statements by the majority of ministers of the Federal Court of Auditors (TCU).

Yesterday, the Court gave three days for the MME, the Attorney General’s Office (AGU) and the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) to comment on the agreement made with Âmbar Energia, part of the J&F Group. The department headed by Alexandre Silveira also said in a note that it will respond to the TCU within the stipulated deadline.

The case, assessed by Minister Benjamin Zymler, concerns reserve energy contracts signed between the parties, without the participation of the TCU. There were delays in the projects.

Zymler asks for clarification on possible “moral risk” with Âmbar’s default, a prognosis on the reciprocity of the terms of the agreement and the establishment of a waiver of the notice and contractual fines applied.

The MME, on the other hand, reports that the agreement, which received a favorable opinion from the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) and the Attorney General’s Office (AGU), provides for the “payment of fines exceeding R$1.1 billion, which will only come into effect 60 days after signing.” This deadline is within the timeframe provided for a possible new analysis of the merits by the Court.