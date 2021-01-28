New piece for the center of the field of FC Cartagena. The Georgian Giorgi Aburjania will join the albinegro group for what rest of season after the agreement reached with the Real Oviedo, owner of the footballer’s rights. His incorporation achieves one of the objectives of the sports commission led by Francisco Belmonte, to sign a midfielder with defensive characteristics. And it is that in the containment those of the Cartagonova have problems, being the team most goals scored in the competition with 33 goals.

Aburjania, international with Georgia, will fight for a position with Clavería, Carrasquilla and José Ángel. In Real Oviedo he has not had a leading role in the first half of the championship, since he played two games. Carlos Tartiere came from Twente Dutch, after passing through CD Lugo, Sevilla Atlético and Nastic de Tarragona.

Acceleration

Despite having made six additions to this winter market (Chichizola, Antoñito, Datkovic, De Blasis, Navas and Aburjania), FC Cartagena continues to monitor the market for improve the squad for the second round of the competition. The deadline closes on Monday, so intense days are expected for Belmonte and his work team.

But not only there will be activity to sign footballers, also at the time of giving up. And it is that there are footballers with whom it is not counted, as is the case of Delmás, Uri, Kleandro, Esteve and Bulka. They are also among the candidates to leave: Harper, Simón Moreno, Carlos David, Álex Martín and Cayarga.