Israeli hostages kidnapped by Hamas in October last year and held captive in the Gaza Strip since then may soon be released. Newspaper report New York Times This Sunday (28) reports that US-led negotiators are very close to reaching an agreement that would suspend Israel's attacks for around two months in exchange for the release of the hostages. According to the newspaper, the agreement could be signed in the next two weeks. Last week, the Israeli newspaper Walla had already reported that Israel would be willing to make a 2-month truce in exchange for the hostages.

To try to reduce resistance to the agreement, American President Joe Biden himself spoke by telephone with the leaders of Egypt and Qatar, who served as intermediaries with Hamas, in an attempt to seal the agreement. to reduce the remaining differences. He will also send his CIA director, William J. Burns. “Both leaders affirmed that a hostage agreement is critical to establishing an extended humanitarian pause in the fighting and ensuring that additional life-saving humanitarian assistance reaches civilians in need throughout Gaza,” the White House said in a statement late Friday. (26) summarizing the president's conversation with Sheikh Mohammed bin. Abdulrahman al-Thani, Prime Minister of Qatar. “They highlighted the urgency of the situation and welcomed the close cooperation between their teams to advance recent discussions.”

On Saturday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reaffirmed his commitment to securing the release of hostages who were not released in November, when . “To date, we have returned 110 of our hostages and are committed to returning them all home,” he said. “We are dealing with this and doing it 24 hours a day, including now,” he said, in response to protests by thousands of people who took to the streets in Tel Aviv to demand the release of Israeli hostages still under the control of the Israeli government. Hamas in Gaza.

In November last year, a small truce, also brokered by the US, together with Qatar and Egypt, resulted in a seven-day pause in fighting in exchange for the release of more than 100 hostages by Hamas and around 240 prisoners and Palestinian detainees held by Israel. Even so, it is estimated that more than a hundred hostages remain in the hands of the terrorists.

The new agreement, if confirmed, provides that fighting would stop for around 30 days while women, elderly people and injured hostages would be released by Hamas. During the first part of the ceasefire, the details of a second phase would be agreed, which also includes the ceasefire and release of hostages, in addition to exchanging the release of Palestinians imprisoned in Israel. The hope is that the agreement can also facilitate the opening for negotiation of a broader plan, which could put an end to the conflict once and for all.