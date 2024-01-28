US officials try to negotiate a 2-month truce in the war with Israel; decision could be made in the coming weeks

US officials are negotiating with Israel a 2-month pause in the war with Hamas. The objective is to move forward with negotiations for the release of hostages kidnapped by the Palestinian extremist group.

The agreement could be sealed in the next two weeks and, if confirmed, could result in the release of more than 100 hostages. The information is from the North American newspaper New York Times.

Talks between US negotiators and Israeli authorities are expected to revolve around a document, still under construction, which contains proposals made by Israel and Hamas in recent days. According to sources interviewed by the newspaper, although there are still differences to be resolved, negotiators are confident.

According to officials, the agreement would work in two stages.

the conflict would stop for about 30 days with a focus on the release of women, elderly people and injured hostages; new 30-day suspension for the release of Israeli men and soldiers.

The number of Palestinians to be released from Israeli prisons in exchange is still being negotiated. The deal would also allow more humanitarian aid to Gaza, the statement said. New York Times.

On Friday (26 January 2024), US President Joe Biden spoke with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. The proposal to release the hostages is mediated by the Arab country. In statementthe White House confirmed that the two discussed the hostage situation in Israel and the Gaza Strip.

“The leaders stated that a hostage agreement is critical to establishing an extended humanitarian pause in the fighting and ensuring that additional life-saving humanitarian assistance reaches civilians in need across Gaza.”states the note from the Biden government.