The agreement concluded at the end of July by the 27 Member States of the European Union to reduce the consumption of gas in Russian It will enter into force this Tuesday, after its publication on Monday in the Official Journal of the EU.

Given the drastic reductions in Russian gas deliveries, the text provides that each Member State do everything possible to reduce its consumption by at least 15% between August 1, 2022 and March 31, 2023 compared to the average of the last five years of the same period.

In case of “serious risk of hardship”, a mechanism will make this reduction mandatory, but the objective will be adapted to the realities of each country through a series of exemptions.

In order to carry out accurate monitoring, each State must “update its national contingency plan (…) no later than October 31, 2022.”

A reduction in European consumption now should help states accelerate the replenishment of their gas reserves before winter.

Agreement on this text was concluded during an extraordinary meeting of EU energy ministers on July 26.

In the past, around 40% of EU gas imports came from Russia.

Of the 27 states, Hungary is the only one that voted against the plan, described as “inapplicable and harmful” by the country’s foreign minister.

The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen called on the member states to “prepare for the worst scenario”, which would be that of a cessation of gas deliveries by Russia.

