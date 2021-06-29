Ajman (Union)

The Department of Economic Development in Ajman signed a cooperation agreement with the International Charitable Organization, in the presence of Abdullah Ahmed Al Hamrani, Director General of the Department, and Dr. Khaled Abdel Wahab Al Khaja, Secretary General of the Authority, with the aim of enhancing joint cooperation in the field of charitable and humanitarian work, benefiting from the possibilities available to both parties, and consolidating a culture of Voluntary and humanitarian work, in order to achieve prosperity and happiness for the emirate’s community.

Abdullah Al Hamrani stressed that the Ajman Department of Economic Development, within the framework of its strategic vision to achieve comprehensive and sustainable economic development, does not lose sight of its societal role, which aims to achieve well-being and happiness for the emirate’s community, and was keen on the strategic partnership with the International Charitable Organization, which is considered one of the most important and oldest Charitable and humanitarian work institutions in the emirate, where it was established in 1984 by an Emiri decree and a decision of His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, to become a leading authority in the field of charitable and humanitarian work. Dr. Khaled Abdul-Wahhab Al-Khaja said: The International Charitable Works Authority aims, through this agreement, to consolidate the culture of charitable and voluntary work among employees in government agencies, to involve them in humanitarian and community initiatives, and to benefit from their expertise and skills in this field, as well as to communicate the Authority’s projects and initiatives to the pioneers of the organization. Business and investors and their support through the Department of Economic Development in Ajman, which will contribute to supporting the sustainable economic sector in the emirate and achieving a decent life for the community.