Yesterday, the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre announced the signing of an agreement with Dubai Health Authority to cooperate and coordinate efforts to provide an ideal environment to maintain the health and safety of astronauts, and to enhance innovation in the field of space medicine.

The agreement was signed by Salem Humaid Al Marri, Director General of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre, and Dr. Amer Ahmed Sharif, CEO of Dubai Health Authority.

The Director General of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre said that the health and safety of Emirati astronauts is a top priority. The agreement ensures that they are provided with the best possible care before, during and after their missions in the rapidly developing space sector, stressing the need to enhance innovation in the field of health sciences in space and maintain the safety of Emirati astronauts.

Salem Al Marri added that this partnership confirms the country’s commitment to leadership in technological progress in the fields of space and health.

For his part, the CEO of Dubai Health confirmed that this agreement is in line with the objectives of Dubai Health, which aim to focus on a set of main strategic axes, most notably care, learning and discovery, which contributes to improving the quality of healthcare and enhancing its efficiency to advance human health in general.

As part of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre’s keenness to ensure the safety and health of Emirati astronauts, it will cooperate with Dubai Health Authority to ensure comprehensive health assessments for astronauts before embarking on any future space missions.

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre will also provide training programmes for astronauts, in cooperation with Dubai Healthcare City, ensuring that astronauts are prepared to the highest standards to deal with health-related emergencies while in space. The centre will also provide astronauts’ health data to medical service providers, and the two parties will collaborate to enhance medical technologies for healthcare in space.