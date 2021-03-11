Return to the starting square. The commission of twelve experts (appointed by the Ministry of Culture, the Autonomous Community and the Mazarrón City Council) created to decide the future of the Phoenician ship of Mazarrón, agreed on Thursday to proceed to the extraction of the wreck, as a measure aimed at safeguarding this ‘jewel’ of underwater archeology, which is 2,600 years old.

The go-ahead means going back to practically the same situation as two years ago. Then, in the spring of 2019, the Ministry of Culture already had a project for the rescue of the ship called ‘Mazarrón II’. But the reluctance expressed from the Ministry aborted those plans. As a Solomonic decision, it was agreed to strengthen the protection of the site (which has the declaration of Asset of Cultural Interest) and to create a working group, which has now endorsed bringing the ship to the surface.

The Ministry stressed that extraction “is the position defended by the General Directorate of Cultural Assets, considering it the most appropriate and pertinent given the importance and relevance of the asset.” However, there are still many loose ends that the committee of experts will have to debate in the coming weeks. In fact, It has not been revealed how the operation will be carried out or when the work could begin. Nor does the question of what will be the final destination of the ship once restored, a process that will be carried out in the National Museum of Underwater Archeology of Cartagena (Arqua), although the City Council offered to build a museum dedicated exclusively to host the archaeological remains and spread the relevance of the site of La Isla.

The “safest” system



“From now on, consensus work continues to define the methodology that will be carried out to carry out the extraction and conservation, guaranteeing its protection,” they indicate from the Ministry. The idea is to organize Technical seminars, in collaboration with Unesco – the United Nations organization for Education, Culture and Science – “which will take place in the coming months” to analyze “the safest system” and draw up an extraction project. The commission also agreed to prepare a document, which will be ready after Easter, “which will contain the collaboration protocol between the three administrations.”

The work plan that the Ministry approved in its day, valued at almost 100,000 euros and which had the support of the Mazarron Town Hall, provided for the disassembly of the ship’s hull, divided into eight sections following “the known fracture lines and architectural joints.” The technician who signed the project, the archaeologist and researcher Carlos de Juan, highlighted “the difficulty that could represent the extraction in a single block, due to the state in which the wreck is located.” And he added: «the priority objective is that the clearing the wreck is in the fewest possible portions“, While not ruling out having to resort to” a mechanical separation. ” The idea did not appeal to everyone and aroused some reluctance. The works would last for eight weeks. Later, the remains had to be transferred to a laboratory for consolidation, in order to guarantee perfect conservation.