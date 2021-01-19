The Minister of Labor, Yolanda Díaz, together with the Minister of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration, José Luis Escrivá, and the social agents MINISTRY OF LABOR 06/25/2020 Europa Press

In the end, CEOE said yes. The large employers have supported the government’s proposal to extend the ERTE until May 31, sources from the organization point out. UGT had already done it last week and CC OO is also expected to do so, although this support is expected after the last meeting held last Thursday, its representatives showed supporters that their addresses gave the go-ahead to the offer from the Ministry of Labor and Social Security.

The unknown until now was on the business side. During this round of negotiations, the CEOE and Cepyme employers have been reluctant to give their support clearly to the text that Labor put the table. His representatives have liked it at all times. They liked the duration of this extension, beyond the current state of alarm, and they liked that procedures were reduced to go from one ERTE modality to another, which, ultimately, reduces expenses for companies. The list of specially protected activities also sounded good to them: it is basically the one approved in September with the addition that was made in December, in the decree for the protection of hotels.

The CEOE’s buts came from the commitment to maintain employment for six months for the companies that had taken advantage of the measure. Finally, the other aspects have weighed more.