The Cartagena City Council Plenary yesterday approved a motion in which it urges its technicians to have a contract in June that ensures the conservation and maintenance of the beaches, promenades, streets and squares of the towns on the southern coast of the Mar Menor and the west area. It is intended to recover the 16 employees from the contract for cleaning and tidying up these areas, which expired at the end of last year and has not been continued.

The proposal will include the cleaning of biomass (algae, especially) that habitually accumulates in the sand, as well as the conservation of the walkways and the newly installed spas. The proposal is that this contract allows for the workers that FCC had on salary, facing the summer season. At the same time, the government team maintains its demand that it be Lhicarsa, a public cleaning company in which FCC is a partner of the City Council, which assumes the tasks of cleaning the streets and squares of the towns of Mar Menor and Isla Plana and La Azohía. This company has, according to the executive, a deficit of 30 employees. FCC has so far refused to admit that understaffing.

The concentrations continue



Former FCC employees have decided to maintain their daily rallies outside the City Hall, where they have been every day since their dismissal was confirmed on April 14. Yesterday they returned there and got one of their representatives, Carlos Munuera, received by the mayor, Ana Belén Castejón, together with the general secretary of the regional Federation of Construction and Services, María Fernández.

The Corporation demands that the central Executive accept the offer of the Port for the land for the ZAL of Los Camachos



In the plenary debate, Unidos Podemos presented a motion to request an emergency contract, which begins now and allows the 16 workers to renew their jobs. Also the non-attached councilor Gonzalo Abad vowed for an adequate maintenance service of the coastline. The alternative motion presented by the government team was approved with the anticipation that there will be a specific contract in force in two months and with the plan to continue with the demand that Lhicarsa assume the cleaning.

From MC, his spokesman, José López, complained that the government team reacted four months late and after the local formation took an interest in the dismissed workers.

Monastery of San Ginés



During the debate on an MC motion approved to force the restoration of the San Ginés Monastery to the Hansa Urbana company, it was confirmed that said promoter has started cleaning and repairing the complex, as LA TRUTH advanced. It involves redoing the walls demolished by DANA in September 2019, as well as clearing work.

The proposal that asks the central government to accept the offer from the Port Authority to buy the land for the future logistics activities zone (ZAL) of Los Camachos also received approval. MC only carried out part of it, since it also wanted the regional government to acquire commitments in this regard.

Likewise, the government team approved the liquidation of the 2020 accounts, although the mayor of the Treasury, Esperanza Nieto, admitted that only half of what was planned could be invested.

We can turn our back on Vox



The two councilors of Unidos Podemos Izquierda Unida Equo, Leli García and Now Nicolás, were absent from the debate on the motions of Pilar García, Vox, and the former leader of that party, Gonzalo Abad. to “curb their hate messages” at the local and national level. “Close when you leave,” Garcia answered.