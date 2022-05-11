Fatima College of Health Sciences, affiliated to the Institute of Applied Technology at the Abu Dhabi Center for Technical and Vocational Education and Training, signed a cooperation agreement with the “Aster Medical Group” to provide employment opportunities for college graduates, in accordance with the conditions and requirements applicable in the health institutions affiliated with the group, in addition to providing specialized training programs for college students. .

The Director-General of the Institute of Applied Technology, Dr. Ahmed Abdulmanan Al-Awar, stressed that the cooperation is in line with the strategy of “Abu Dhabi Technical to enable its affiliated institutions, including the Institute of Applied Technology and Fatima College of Health Sciences affiliated with the Institute, to perform their diverse roles and national goals.”

He explained that the agreement gives Aster Medical Group the necessary opportunities to care for college students in various disciplines, as well as priority to participate in in-kind and material care for the projects of Fatima College students, research, programs and activities that develop the specialized skills of students.

He stressed that the college possesses the necessary capabilities to qualify national competencies capable of meeting the requirements of future jobs and the needs of advanced health institutions that abound in the country.



