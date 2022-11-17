The Association of Physicians and Higher Graduates of Madrid (Amyts) union and the Madrid Ministry of Health reached an agreement on Thursday night to end the strike that the doctors of the emergency services had been holding for ten days. This agreement was reached in a third meeting between the two parties, which lasted seven hours and outlines how the 49 primary care and rural health centers will be staffed with medical professionals.

All these physicians will have their own team that will be self-managed, as the union intended. The original plan presented by the Community of Madrid on October 20 contemplated the opening of 80 centers (now called Continuous Service Points or PAC) 24 hours a day.

The agreement indicates that in 39 rural centers (the former SARs), eleven of them will have an assigned staff of four doctors, 27 will have five doctors and one will have two doctors. As for the ten clinics (also called SUAP), the agreement reached by the strike committee and the council contemplates that they will have a staff of four doctors and reinforcements for the weekend or five doctors without reinforcements.

On the other hand, the care model that will be applied in these centers, where in principle 29 places attended only by nursing staff were contemplated, must be negotiated at the sectoral table where, in addition to Amyts, CC OO, UGT, Satse and CSIT have representation. Professional Union. The possibility of professionals over 55 years of age from the emergency services (Summa 112) being able to work in healthcare continuity centers according to specialty will also be discussed.

Another strike in progress



This labor peace achieved in the PACs only supposes the appeasement of part of the health sector. An indefinite strike begins next Monday, also promoted by Amyts, to which the 4,240 family doctors and 720 pediatricians who work in Madrid primary care are called to denounce the “overload” of work in this sector. “It is a strike that the professionals themselves are demanding in the face of the precarious, overloaded and aid situation they are experiencing,” the union stressed in the call made nine days ago.