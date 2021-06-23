Ahmed Atef (Cairo)

The British Protection and Insurance Club announced that it had reached a preliminary agreement with the Suez Canal Authority regarding the ship “Evergiven”.

The United Kingdom Club issued a statement, a while ago, in which it announced that after extensive discussions with the negotiating committee of the Suez Canal Authority during the past few weeks, a preliminary agreement was reached between the two parties.

“Together with the owner and other ship insurers, we are now working with the Securities and Commodities Authority to finalize a signed settlement agreement as soon as possible,” the statement said.

The statement added that once the formalities are completed, arrangements will be made for the release of the ship.