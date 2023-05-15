For quite some time there has been talk that a new video game of The Lord of the rings It would be in development, but license issues are something that have always gotten in the way. However, today Amazon Games and franchise owners Embracer Groupwith the subsidiary Middle-earth Enterprises confirm an agreement.

As discussed in a new statement, the game will be an open world MMO set in the Middle Earthwith all the lore of Tolkien. It is in the early stages of production, with Amazon Games Orange County as a development leader. For his part, Amazon Games will publish the game worldwide for pc and consoles. As for the release dates, platforms and others, we will have to wait for another announcement.

This mentioned Christoph Hartmanvice president of Amazon Games:

We are committed to bringing gamers high-quality games, whether through original IPs or long-time beloved games like Lord of the Rings. Providing players with a new version of The Lord of the Rings has long been an aspiration for our team, and we are honored and grateful that Middle-earth Enterprises entrusts us with this iconic world. We are also pleased to expand our relationship with Embracer Group following our deal with Tomb Raider last year, as they have proven to be excellent partners.

For now, the news regarding this game will have to wait.

Via: Amazon Games

editor’s note: No doubt the fans of this franchise are going to be happy, and it will follow up on the series that came out last year and is now working on its second season. The medieval fantasy and magic brands are on their second wind.