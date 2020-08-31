Patrik Schick’s transfer to Bayer Leverkusen is apparently in the towel – official confirmation is still pending.
In the past few days the Werkself had emerged as the clear favorite in courting Patrik Schick, and now the deal is probably already closed. The Italian transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio reports that an agreement has been reached between AS Roma and Bayer Leverkusen – all that is missing is the mandatory medical check and then the official transfer confirmation.
According to Di Marzio, Bayer 04 will initially pay the Roma 27 million euros, and the Italians have secured a stake in a later sale. RB Leipzig, which Schick had loaned out last season and would have liked to keep the attacker, could not raise this amount despite the sale of Timo Werner and thus had to admit defeat in poker.
The signing of Schick is of immense importance for Leverkusen, as Kai Havertz and Kevin Volland are two offensive forces about to leave, as Bayer coach Peter Bosz had only confirmed on Monday afternoon.
