Exclusive – Phil Neville is drawn to the USA. The former Manchester United defender is about to work as head coach in the MLS at Beckham club Inter Miami. The 43-year-old is relinquishing his current position as coach of the English women’s national team and is not participating in the Olympics in Tokyo.
Instead of Olympic in Tokyo with Team Great Britain, Neville has decided to take the next step in his coaching career. The Miami assignment would be Neville’s first head coaching position in men’s soccer. Previously, he was assistant coach at Man United and Valencia CF.
After Inter Miami’s debut season in MLS and missing the playoffs, owner David Beckham’s club has decided to part ways with coach Diego Alonso. As 90min found out, Neville will be the successor. Although the contracts have not yet been signed, the official announcement is just a “formality”.
Has a source 90min reveal: “David Beckham has finalized the deal with his partners in Miami and got the green light. Nothing has been signed yet, but one can assume that this is a mere formality and Neville will take over.”
Beckham and Neville are from the famous ‘Class of’ 92 ‘from the Red Devils’ youth academy. Together they shaped a generation at Old Trafford. Now both want to work together again. Gonzalo Higuain is waiting for Neville in Miami. The Argentine moved from Juventus to MLS last season.
