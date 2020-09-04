Javi Martinez leaves Bayern after eight extremely successful years. The midfielder wants to return home and should agree on a move with ex-club Athletic Bilbao.
The grief broke out of Javi Martinez when he was no longer a substitute for his (probably) last home game for Bayern. It is the quiet, tearful departure of what is actually a really great one at the record champions; After all, Martinez won the triple twice with Bayern – once as an absolute key player.
But in the past season it became clear that the Spaniard is on the sidelines with the record champions. The separation is now logical, Martinez should, according to the Marca agree on a move with his ex-club Athletic Bilbao, from which he moved to Munich in 2012 for 40 million euros.
FC Bayern does not want to put any obstacles in Martinez’s way and should request a transfer fee of twelve million euros for the Spaniard. Bilbao, meanwhile, is hoping to push the sum below ten million euros.
Leave a Reply