Chelsea FC have a brand new goalkeeper! Edouard Mendy will transfer from Stade Rennens to Stamford Bridge.
Chelsea’s curiosity in Mendy had already been documented for a couple of days – now the Blues have made their breakthrough within the negotiations. In line with switch knowledgeable Fabrizio Romano, the Londoners have lastly agreed with Stade Rennes on a switch payment for the 28-year-old goalkeeper, who will journey to the English capital within the coming days to finish his medical test. If all the things goes effectively there, he’ll put his signature on a long-term contract.
Romano doesn’t point out how excessive the switch payment will probably be for Mendy. Final had The Athletic nevertheless reported that Rennes is demanding 26 million euros for the goalkeeper.
Mendy solely moved to Rennes from Stade Reims final summer time. There, the Senegalese nationwide goalkeeper performed 24 video games in Ligue 1 up to now season, by which he conceded a complete of solely 19 targets and 9 instances with out conceding. A improbable observe report.
Now that Frank Lampard will get his dream keeper, Chelsea’s efforts on the switch market are already targeted on the subsequent objective. The article of need is Declan Rice, who, in response to Romano, will even swap to the blues this summer time.
Leave a Reply