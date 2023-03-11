Agreement reached between Schlein and Bonaccini: he will be the president of the Democratic Party

Stefano Bonaccini will be the new president of the Democratic Party: it is the result of the agreement that the governor of Emilia-Romagna and the new secretary of the dem Elly Schlein reached on the evening of Friday 10 March after two hours of face-to-face, albeit virtual.

In fact, the two challengers in the Democratic Party primaries had an interview of about two hours by video call, she connected from Rome, where she attended the funeral of Bruno Astorre, the Pd senator who committed suicide last week, he from Bologna.

A comparison defined as “frank and constructive” by the respective staff, at the end of which an agreement was reached: Elly Schlein will propose the name of Stefano Bonaccini as president of the Democratic Party at the national assembly of the party to be held tomorrow, Sunday 12 March, to the EUR Cloud, the same one that will have to ratify Schlein’s appointment as secretary of the dem.

This is a first step towards building a new Democratic Party after Elly Schelin’s victory in the primaries. “The foundations have been laid for constructive work together in the party,” party sources close to Bonaccini said.

In the coming weeks, the two will return to talk to finalize the other boxes, starting with the group leaders of the House and Senate and the composition of the new secretariat.