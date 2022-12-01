The Constitutional reform In electoral matters, “it will not happen,” Morena’s allies admitted yesterday and announced a process of “agreements” to achieve the proposed changes in secondary laws in 2023.

“It is evident that the reform (constitutional) will not happen, because we don’t have two thirds” of the votes, PT Gerardo Fernández Noroña, a key figure in the electoral negotiations, told Grupo REFORMA.

“Now we are going to a process of construction of agreements for reforms to secondary laws, where the Opposition could enter. If they don’t want to, we don’t need them, because there is a basic agreement between Morena, PT and PVEM.”

The coordinator of the Morenista deputies, Ignacio Mier, declared that the deadline to make electoral changes It is in April 2023, which does not mean that the constitutional reform will be discussed next week.

But the focus of his action will be on the replacement of INE directors, that should take place in April of next year, and in the secondary reforms, the discussion of which could tie in with the renewal of directors.

In this way, the discussion of “plan B” will coincide with the change of four directors of the INE, among them Lorenzo Córdova and Ciro Murayama -with whom the official party has held a confrontation-, which will begin on December 13 with the issuance of the call.

Mier pointed out that the electoral reform initiative in secondary laws will include modifications to the INE operational structuresuch as the merger of the Training and Organization departments that would generate a bag of close to 3 billion pesos.

The modifications in

secondary laws are the call “plan B” that AMLO has announced as an alternative to his electoral reform, given the impossibility of having two-thirds of the votes in San Lázaro for a constitutional initiative.

Fernández Noroña denied having differences with Morena in the constitutional reform, because it is a political definition in which they accompany President López Obrador, but insisted that this option will not prosper due to the lack of votes.