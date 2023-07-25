Authorities in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol accuse Russia of stealing grain after it exits the grain deal. “Wheat continues to be the main product that the Russians transport by road from Crimea. The lines of trucks are not decreasing,” exiled Mariupol city councilor Peter Andriushchenko warned via Telegram. According to Andriushchenko, we now understand the words of Russian leader Vladimir Putin who assured him he could “replace Ukrainian wheat” also because “this year we expect another record harvest”.

According to the UNIAN news agency, since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24 last year, Russia has removed 1.8 million tons of cereals from the occupied territories. A part would have been sold to Syria and space would also have been sought in the markets of African countries.

KREMLIN: “IT’S IMPOSSIBLE AT THE MOMENT TO RETURN TO AGREEMENT”

Meanwhile, during a press conference, the Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, reiterated that “it is currently impossible” for Russia to return to the agreement on wheat. Peskov explained that the parts of interest to Russia relating to the export of fertilizers and food products “have not been implemented”. “At the same time – he added – President Putin has made it clear that Russia is ready to immediately restore the agreement as soon as” Moscow’s conditions are met.

ZELENSKY AND SUNAK

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had a telephone conversation with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Zelensky himself wrote it on Twitter explaining that, during the conversation, there was talk of ”Russia’s daily attempts to destroy the historic center and port infrastructure of Odessa. We must defend Odessa”. For this, he added, ”Ukraine urgently needs to strengthen its air defense to protect its historical heritage and continue the Black Sea grain initiative”.

Sunak, according to a statement released by a Downing Street spokesman, said that “the United Kingdom is working closely with Turkey to restore the agreement on cereals”. Reiterating that the United Kingdom will use its role as the rotating president of the United Nations Security Council to “further condemn Russia’s behaviour”, Sunak – the statement reads – agreed with Zelensky on the importance of ensuring that Ukraine can export grain to international markets”. “The United Kingdom continues to support Ukraine’s air defense and artillery needs with the delivery of more munitions and missiles”, added the prime minister, who then said he was “shocked” by the damage caused by the recent Russian attacks on Odessa.