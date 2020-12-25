The agreement concluded Thursday, December 24 between the European Union and the United Kingdom on their future post-Brexit trade relations in particular settled the thorny aspect of fisheries. It preserves the activity of French and European fishermen in British waters. They still have to give up 25% of their quota. “The agreement gives us hope that we can continue fishing activities in UK waters”, commented Friday, December 25 on franceinfo Jean-Luc Hall, Director General of the National Committee for Maritime Fisheries and Marine Breeding (CNPMEM).

franceinfo: What do you think of this agreement?

Jean-Luc Hall: We are a little divided because the risk was to lose everything. On arrival we have an agreement which gives us hope that we can continue fishing activities in British waters. We have the feeling that we have saved the principal. But nobody saw the agreement, we simply had a meeting with the Minister of the Sea and the Secretary of State for European Affairs. They only outlined the broad outlines of this fisheries component and we are preparing to work in the coming month on this agreement.

Are the smallest structures in danger?

It is necessarily the risk. We have to see how we can optimize what is granted to us today. It is obvious that for some companies the loss of turnover may be too substantial. Perhaps the solution is to seek a better valuation of what our French fishermen bring back and market.

Is there a risk that some fish will disappear from fishmongers?

It’s possible. What was important for us was to be able to continue to access British waters because not all species are on quota. A certain number are of high commercial value, such as squid, red mullet.

What will change for fishermen?

From January, nothing will change since there will be no cut. However, what will change is the distribution of quotas and it is important for professionals to know what they are going to be allowed to fish because certain species are caught seasonally. From January, a certain number of species are present and if we do not fish them we will not fish them again until next year. So there is a fishing plan to be established.

Are you expecting help?

The Minister of the Sea told us that there would be a support plan which was worked out with the services of the Prime Minister. This plan should be presented to us in detail on December 27.