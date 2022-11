How did you feel about this article?

Ukrainian grain ships in Istanbul after leaving the Black Sea. 🇧🇷 Photo: EFE/EPA/ERDEM SAHIN

The agreement that allows the export of Ukrainian cereals from the ports of Ukraine was renewed this Thursday (17) for the next four months, avoiding a bigger food crisis during the winter in the northern hemisphere.

Three of the parties involved – Turkey, Ukraine and the United Nations – confirmed the continuation of this agreement, which also involves Russia. The Black Sea Grain Initiative, which expired on Friday night (11), enabled the export of more than 11 million tons of grain from Ukrainian ports in four months, with about 40% going to developing countries.

Intense negotiations have taken place in recent weeks to secure the extension of this agreement, while more than 10 million tonnes of cereals are still blocked in Ukraine. These cereals are essential for stabilizing prices on international markets and for supplying populations most vulnerable to the risk of hunger, especially in Africa.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said “the United Nations is fully committed to removing obstacles that impede the export of agricultural products and fertilizers from the Russian Federation.” Moscow temporarily withdrew from the deal and demanded its suspension last month after a missile landed in annexed Crimea.