Agreement on hostage medicine and aid for Gaza

Israel and Hamas have reached an agreement on humanitarian aid to Gaza in exchange for providing medicine to some 45 hostages held by Hamas. The deal was brokered by Qatar and France.

The drugs were purchased by France and sent to Qatar. Qatari planes bring the medicines and aid to Egypt. From there they will be taken to the Gaza border town of Rafah, where the International Red Cross will receive them and ensure further distribution. Deliveries to the Gaza Strip will continue for three months.