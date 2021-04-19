D.he nationwide rules to contain the corona pandemic should now be a little less strict than originally planned. This was announced by MPs from the SPD and Union on Monday after deliberations on the new law to protect the population in an epidemic situation of national scope.

Nocturnal exit restrictions should therefore be between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. Jogging and walks should be allowed until midnight. In retail, the collection of ordered goods (Click & Collect) should still be possible even with high numbers of infections. If the law were passed by the Bundestag in this way, distance learning would be compulsory for schools with an incidence value of 165 or more. In the original draft, a threshold of 200 was mentioned here.

Temporary regulations

For children up to the age of 14, sports should continue to be possible in groups. Employers must provide two corona tests per week. All regulations are initially limited – until June 30th. The aim of the proposed law is to regulate restrictions on public life nationwide – with the so-called emergency brake: If the seven-day incidence in a city or district is over 100 cases per 100,000 inhabitants for three days in a row, the same rules should be applied there be valid.

The Bundestag wants to vote on the changes in civil protection on Wednesday. Then the law still has to pass the Federal Council. In an earlier draft, night exit restrictions were foreseen from 9:00 p.m. This point in particular had caused massive criticism in the opposition.

What is also new is that the federal government cannot issue ordinances to contain the pandemic bypassing the Bundestag. The old version of the draft law stipulated that the federal government would be empowered to “issue statutory ordinances with the consent of the Federal Council to uniformly determine corona measures”. The Bundestag must agree. Without any reservations or conditions, ”said the deputy SPD parliamentary group leader Dirk Wiese. That was the crucial point for his group in the negotiations with the Union.