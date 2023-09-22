Home page politics

Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) speaks in the Bundestag with Family Minister Lisa Paus (Greens). © Michael Kappeler/dpa

After a long coalition dispute over basic child welfare, there was still a problem with the details. Now the reform – a social policy flagship of the traffic light – can be discussed in the cabinet.

Berlin – The federal government has agreed on details regarding basic child welfare that are still open. The German Press Agency learned this from government circles, the “Rheinische Post” first reported. It was said that nothing now stands in the way of the cabinet dealing with the matter. The Ministry of Family Affairs has implemented the advice from other departments and the Federal Employment Agency on the relevant points.

In their coalition agreement, the SPD, Greens and FDP agreed to introduce basic child welfare. Previous benefits such as child benefit, benefits from citizen’s benefit for children or the child allowance should be bundled there. With the help of a central platform, families who have not yet accessed the money they are entitled to can also be reached.

Controversial topic between the Greens and the FDP

The basic child welfare provision, which is particularly controversial between the Greens and the FDP, was actually supposed to be launched in the federal cabinet a week and a half ago. At least Family Minister Lisa Paus (Greens) expressed this expectation. But it didn’t make it onto the agenda. Family Ministry circles said at the time that there was still a problem with the so-called child benefit transfer and the Asylum Seekers Benefits Act. So questions about who receives benefits and how they are offset against the basic child benefit or not.

The “Rheinische Post” and other media now reported that the agreement stipulates that an immediate surcharge of 20 euros per child introduced during the corona pandemic will no longer apply for children of asylum seekers from 2025. “The SPD and the Greens want to permanently pay asylum seekers 20 euros more per child per month. I don’t support that,” said Federal Finance Minister and FDP leader Christian Lindner. “The standard rates are appropriate and we should not send the wrong signals, especially with the Asylum Seekers Benefits Act,” he added. dpa