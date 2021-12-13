Home page world

The churches in North Rhine-Westphalia decide themselves about the Corona rules for Christmas services. © Ina Fassbender / AFP

Under which corona rules will Christmas services be held in NRW in 2021? The quasi-lockdown for unvaccinated people apparently only extends to the church door.

Dortmund – While access to all possible cultural and leisure areas in North Rhine-Westphalia is only possible for vaccinated and convalescent people, they do not apply Corona rules for the Christmas services in the NRW churches in 2021* off lightly.

For church services with high demand, 2G or 3G should apply. But in addition to this, Christmas services are to be offered in off-peak times, for which neither an immunity nor a test certificate is required. *RUHR24 is part of the editorial network of IPPEN.MEDIA.