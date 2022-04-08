Trade unions and employers’ organizations in the metal and technology sector reached an agreement on a new collective labor agreement in the night from Thursday to Friday. In principle, this means that no new strikes are organised. Because the Koninklijke Metaalunie (KMU) has not agreed to the collective labor agreement, companies that are affiliated with the largest entrepreneurs’ organization for small and medium-sized companies in the metal sector are threatening new actions.

#Agreement #collective #labor #agreement #metal #sector #strikes