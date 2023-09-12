Education workers at primary schools, secondary schools and schools for special education can expect a pay increase of 10 percent. Now that they have reached a collective labor agreement, a previously announced education strike has been canceled.

Employers and the education unions have agreed to this after intensive negotiations, the General Education Union (AOb) said. The other unions that participated in the discussions also agree with the agreements. Now that the negotiators have been out, the supporters can still express their views on the result.

The unions had demanded 12 percent to compensate for the high inflation of the past year. So they will receive slightly less, but retroactively: the wage increase will take effect on July 1 of this year. The travel allowance will go from 12 to 17 cents per kilometer and in November teaching staff will receive a one-off payment. The amount varies from 1,000 euros gross for employees in the lower pay scales to 350 euros for people in the highest scales. See also Europa Hoy - A review of the law that seeks to shield interference in the press within the European Union

The government previously offered a wage increase of ‘only’ 5 percent, after which the unions announced they would go on strike on October 5. “We were faced with a choice after the fall of the cabinet and the collective labor agreements in the other education sectors. Now that the cabinet is outgoing and the elections and formation are approaching, we could wait a year with agreements, but then you don’t know whether you can still spend the money for wages afterwards or whether it will remain on the shelf,” says AOb- director Jelmer Evers about the new agreement.

‘Wage increase extremely important for many colleagues’

“I also know that this pay increase is extremely important for many colleagues. More and more colleagues are finding themselves in trouble and we received many questions regarding the collective labor agreements in secondary vocational education, higher professional education and university education. We are now taking that space and I can positively present this agreement to my supporters.” See also Who, what, when - all the answers to the €300 bonus

CNV Education is also happy with the results: “We think there is now a good wage increase, which is also in line with what has been agreed for the other education sectors this year. The lower scales also have some extras in the form of a higher one-off payment.”

What was also important for the negotiators is that attention is paid to educational assistants who are in the classroom independently due to the teacher shortage. The AOb is against this in principle, but if it does happen, the support workers should receive a ‘pay for work’. A first step is now being taken in this regard with the agreement that policy will be drawn up for this group.

Comment can be found at the bottom of this article. Only comments provided with a full name are placed. We do this because we want a debate with people who stand by what they say, and therefore also put their names to it. Anyone who still needs to enter their name can do so by clicking on ‘Login’ at the top right of our site. See also Women's rights activist: 'Politicians in Libya see women as a kind of set piece'