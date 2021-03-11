Together for the Change already has someone who runs them to the right. In an old mansion in Belgrano the Front Come on, that will bring together in joint lists the different liberal and conservative tribes that were elbowing their elbows to impose their candidates in the October legislatures.

José Luis Espert, Ricardo López Murphy, Javier Milei, Cynthia Hotton, Carlos Balter and José Antonio Romero Feris They are part of the front line of this coalition that will be formally presented next Tuesday and that will have two possible channels for the selection of candidates: consensus or primaries.

Economists and now political allies López Murphy and Espert together at a social gathering.

“We need the ability to end inflation and promote comprehensive development with more production and decent work,” was the synthesis of the proposals he made the reappeared Roque Fernández at the end of the meeting. The former Minister of Economy of the Menemismo militates in the Buenos Aires Democratic Party – as Clarín revealed last year – and was key to the assembly of the coalition, together with Hotton, of Values ​​for my Country and hostess of the laborious summit.

One of the central reasons that allowed several of the referents of the space to lower the momentum of vedettismo was the lack of the basic tool to run: a party with legal status. “We were stealing affiliates”, recognized one of the referents who is still looking for his own party.

This is how the democrats, next to Autonomist Party by Romero Feris and the reborn Ucedé of the legendary Alvaro Alsogaray (his heir was present, Alvarito) agreed to give their recognition in almost the whole country to give it a legal format to the front.

“We ask that consensus prevail”, was the warning that Espert and Luis Rosales made in a chorus, who together with the absent Milei make up Avanza Libertad, the group that led a strong campaign of a “libertarian” tone in different provinces.

In fact, Milei sounds like the head of one of the lists that will compete for a seat of deputies in the Capital and Espert will do the same in the province of Buenos Aires. Yet López Murphy, from Republicanos Unidos, did not define whether he will run, or in which district he would run. While Hotton will seek to return to the lower house by province, the democrat Balter would go for a senator’s seat in Mendoza (Rosales could go to deputy), Romero Feris would seek to return to the upper house for Corrientes, and Gonzalo Mansilla de Souza (president de la Ucedé) would be presented in Santa Fe.

“A broad political coalition breaks in to become the third electoral option and raise the flag of republican federalism, “said those present (some via Zoom) in a statement.

“People ask us to go together to face this monopoly of power and corruption“Hotton said.

Pocho Romero Feris argued that “We need a republic and more republic.” And he added: “We are going to unite to protect citizens and institutions more than ever.” Espert indicated that “the political system is collapsed.”

Those who participate in the assembly also include Jorge San Martino, Yamil Santoro, Gustavo Segré, Alejandro Fargosi, Gabriel Llano, Martín Carranza Torres, Fausto Spotorno, Yamil Santoro, Juan Carlos Frontera, Nahuel Sotelo, Guillermo Castelló, Martín Carranza Torres, Carlos Ontiveros , Marcelo Díaz and Lili Duré.

In 2019, Espert was a candidate for president of the Despertar Front, with little fortune, while the Evanegelista militant Hotton accompanied Juan José Góme Centurión in another formula, that of the Nos Front, who will now do ranch apart.

On the other hand, consulted by Clarín, spokesmen for López Murphy – candidate for president for Recrear in 2003 – admitted that the former minister of the Alliance is tempted to return to the electoral arenas, but revealed that it will analyze surveys and focus groups to better test the waters.

“We are giving an important first. We unify the liberal, republican and democratic spaces and parties. We are building an overcoming alternative that defends private initiative, that respects the Constitution, and the institutions. We are going to compete and use the PASO to have the best and most competitive candidates in each district of Argentina, “said López Muprhy after the summit, in which he participated virtually.

