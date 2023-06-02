Home page politics

From: Nadja Zinsmeister

The US Congress has saved the government from an impending default and possible financial crisis. The solution comes at the last minute.

Washington – The bitter debt dispute between the Democrats and the Republicans in the USA has come to an end. At almost the last minute, the US Congress prevented the government’s impending payment default late Thursday evening (local time) by House of Representatives and then the Senate in Washington approved a bill. It states that the federal debt ceiling in the US will be suspended until 2025.

Agreement in the US debt dispute: New law averts government default

Without the new law, the US would have run out of money in a few days, and the country would have been insolvent for the first time in its history on Monday. Until recently, Republicans and Democrats had struggled to find a compromise under US President Joe Biden. Many are not satisfied with the solution, but relieved nonetheless. Because an insolvency was followed with great trepidation not only in the USA but internationally. Great concern arose about a global economic crisis.

US President Joe Biden. Here at the State of the Union address in the US Capitol. (Archive photo) © Jacquelyn Martin/AP POOL/dpa

“Nobody gets everything they want in negotiations, but make no mistake: this bipartisan agreement is a huge win for our economy and the American people,” President Biden wrote in a first reaction to the social network Twitter. Now only his signature is missing to put the law into force. This part is considered a mere formality, but Biden promised to sign the law by Friday and then wants to address the nation with a speech. Senators from both parties would have prevented a default with their votes, Biden continued. “Together, they have proven once again that America is a nation that pays its bills and honors its obligations – and always will.”

US default averted: Democrats and Republicans pull together

The background to the dispute was that the United States had already reached the statutory debt limit of $31.4 trillion (around €29.4 trillion) in January. Since then, the government has been using so-called extraordinary measures to prevent default, but the possibilities have almost been exhausted. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen announced the impending default from Monday.

The House of Representatives Chamber in the Capitol. © J. Scott Applewhite/AP/dpa

Republicans then called for cuts in government spending while rejecting the Democrats’ proposal for heavier taxes on the wealthy. US President Biden’s Democrats, on the other hand, accused the Republicans of risking an economic disaster just to make a name for themselves politically.

Meanwhile, many Democrats and Republicans are dissatisfied with the new law. While Democrats criticize many social cuts, some right-wing Republicans feel they don’t go far enough. Nevertheless, there is great relief that insolvency and the associated consequences of global proportions have been averted. According to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, the compromise prevented a “catastrophic” economic collapse. It is therefore good that the two political camps finally got together after long discussions. (nz/dpa/afp)