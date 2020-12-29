Max Kruse has long been back in the Bundesliga arrived and left his year in Turkey behind. After Fenerbahce has reached an agreement with the 32-year-old about the outstanding salary payments, Kruse will no longer legally have anything to do with his ex-club.
The negotiations dragged on for a long time. Now a solution has finally been found in the dispute about the outstanding salary payments to Max Kruse. Fenerbahce Istanbul and Max Kruse reached an agreement, according to the news agency DHA on a legal middle course.
Originally, the now 32-year-old had sued his former Turkish employer for 7.5 million euros. This sum corresponded to the outstanding salary that Kruse was still entitled to during his time in Istanbul. However, Fener was not prepared to pay the salary and sued the attacker himself for damages in the amount of 18 million euros.
Both the termination of the contract and the legality of Kruse’s complaint were strengthened by FIFA. The association’s own court ruled in favor of the former national player. Up until the beginning of the week, Fenerbahce had been able to appeal. In the renegotiations it came to the mentioned comparison.
It is conceivable that Kruse was not awarded the full salary. However, the Istanbul residents will have to pay a not insignificant part of this in order to finally put an end to the unrest. The recurring wage arrears have already affected their own image.
On the other hand, Kruse will be able to concentrate fully on Union Berlin again. Since arriving in the summer, he has quickly been in top form and has become one of the most successful scorers in the league. After a muscle torn, he will be available to the Köpenickers again in January.
Leave a Reply