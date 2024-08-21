It is not yet official but it is an open secret: Ilkay Gundogan will be a new Manchester City player. The signing has not yet been made official by either party, but the German player has already reached an agreement with the English team.
Gundogan’s fate took an unexpected turn, becoming one of the protagonists of this transfer market. The delicate economic situation that Barcelona is going through forced them to sell players and reduce the wage bill in order to, among other things, register Dani Olmo, the new signing of this market.
Given the impossibility of selling Ronald Araujo, who is out with a long-term injury, and the refusals of Frenkie de Jong and Raphinha to leave the club, Gundogan has been the victim. Hansi Flick told him that he would not have a leading role in the team this year and the club invited him to leave.
The midfielder had several offers on the table from Turkish football and also from the Saudi Arabian league, but his desire was to return to Manchester City and he quickly contacted Pep Guardiola, who did not put up any impediments.
The player returns to the English club in the same way he arrived at FC Barcelona: as a free agent. And although the team from the Catalan city will not receive a single euro for the midfielder’s departure, it will save his salary, which was around 20 million euros. Therefore, by freeing up wages, Barcelona is getting closer to being able to sign Olmo.
Gundogan’s adventure at FC Barcelona lasted just one season, during which he was one of the best, if not the best player on the team. Now, the German will play again for the club with which he won the Champions League and will once again be under Guardiola’s orders.
|
COMPETITION
|
MATCHES
|
GOALS
|
ASSISTANCES
|
La Liga
|
36
|
5
|
9
|
Champions League
|
10
|
0
|
4
|
King’s Cup
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
Spanish Super Cup
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
TOTAL
|
51
|
5
|
14
More news about the transfer market
Get the latest news on FC Barcelona, transfer rumours, polls and more in our Whatsapp channel
#Agreement #reached #Gundogan #leave #Barcelona #join #Manchester #City
Leave a Reply