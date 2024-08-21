🚨🔵 Ilkay Gündogan back to Manchester City, here we go! Deal in place with German midfielder to join on contract valid until June 2025.

Agreement reached after positive talks in the last 48h and Pep Guardiola said yes, as revealed yesterday.

Gündogan will leave Barça for FREE. pic.twitter.com/XqkDZlMEtk

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 21, 2024