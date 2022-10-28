The judge accepted the plea bargaining requests from the two owners of the Montemurlo company in which Luana D’Orazio died

Another important step was taken in the process related to the accident that took the life of a Luana D’Orazio. The judge has in fact accepted the plea bargaining request by Luana Coppini and Daniele Faggi. After the sentence, the mother of the worker crushed in the warping machine of the Montemurlo textile company expressed all her disappointment.

It was May 3, 2021 and Luana, young mother of only 21 years, had gone like every day at work. For about a year she had been employed in a textile company in Montemurlo.

During his shift, one of the warpers she used to work on, she hooked her clothes and dragged the girl’s body inside the gears, breaking her life on the spot.

In addition to the enormous pain, Luana D’Orazio’s family has always expressed theirs anger. Anger due to the fact that that machine, as established by the reports carried out by the technicians in charge, had been manipulated in one of the safety systems. A block that if it had been regularly inserted, would have avoided the unpleasant event.

2 years to the owner of the company where Luana D’Orazio died

The Public Prosecutor has registered Luana Coppini e Daniele Faggiwife and husband, owners of the textile company.

Today, about a year and a half after the accident that took the life of poor Luana, there has arrived judgment with regard to the crimes against them.

The judge has accepted the plea agreement by the two, sentencing them to the following penalties: 2 years for Luana Coppini, one year and six months for Daniele Faggi. In both cases with the conditional suspension of the sentence.

The reaction of Emma Marrazzo, Luana’s mother, who did not hide hers, was immediate disappointment.

I was hoping for a more just punishment, I am very disappointed. If my daughter’s life is worth two years, I’ll defer to what they decide, but I don’t know if the prosecutor has children …

Alberto Roccalegal defense of Luana Coppini and Daniele Faggi, assesses the sentence as fair and just.

This is a very quick sentence that rests on two pillars and is not scandalous at all, as I have heard on social media, but right.

The plea agreement includes the payment, by the two accused, of the compensation to Luana’s family, quantified in just over one million euros, and the pecuniary sanction for the company of about 10 thousand euros.