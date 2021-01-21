Google has reached an agreement with the French newspaper publishers on a system to remunerate them for the publication of their contents, which puts an end to a months-long dispute that had reached the courts.

In a joint statement published this Thursday, the two parties congratulate themselves on this “great stage that has been overcome” and that represents “the culmination of many months of negotiations” in the context determined by the Competition Authority.

The agreed document “sets the framework within which Google will negotiate individual license agreements with members” of the Alliance of the Press for General Information (APIG)

Specifically, they will be licensing agreements that “will cover related rights and open access to the News Showcase for newspapers,” the program launched by the American internet giant with which it pays the media for content.

This compensation will be calculated individually based on criteria such as “the contribution to political and general information, the daily volume of publications or the monthly internet audience”.

The head of Google in France, Sébastien Missoffe, considered that this agreement confirms a “commitment” that also opens “new perspectives”.

For the president of APIG, Pierre Louette, who is also the CEO of the group that brings together the newspapers Le Parisien and Les Echos, it means “the effective recognition of the neighboring rights of press editors and the beginning of their remuneration for the digital platforms “for the use of their online content.

The compromise comes after the French courts had confirmed in October the obligation that the French Competition Authority had imposed since April on the US internet giant to negotiate with press editors.

The Competition Authority established this obligation in a French law that transposes the European directive on related rights of April 2019.

The regulatory body emphasized that press publishers have a very high level of dependence on Google for visitor traffic to their web pages (between 26 and 90%, according to an advertising study).

And that means that they cannot afford to do without that contribution, given their financial difficulties.

EFE

ap