The first great state pact between the PSOE and the PP resists. The two major parties have been negotiating a great package for days that includes the renewal of institutions and constitutional bodies such as the General Council of the Judiciary, the Constitutional Court, the Court of Accounts and the Data Protection Agency, as well as the RTVE Board of Directors. . The idea was to be able to tie an agreement before this Thursday, when Congress must elect the councilors that correspond to this last body, but it has not been possible.

Yes, there is, as socialist sources have announced, white smoke on public radio and television. And the agreement also includes the PNV and United We Can, with which in principle it is also wanted to count on the rest of the renewals of pending organs or with the term about to expire. The lower house today will appoint four members of the Board of Directors and the Senate, shortly, the rest.

The names chosen are José Manuel Pérez Tornero (who will be elected the President of the Corporation), Ramón Colom Esmatges, Elena Sánchez Caballero,

Concepción Carmen Cascajosa Virino, José Manuel Martín Medem, Roberto Lakidaín Zabalza, María Carmen Sastre Bellas, Jenaro Castro Muiña, María Consuelo Aparicio Avendaño and Juan José Baños Loinaz.

The parties, according to the same sources, have begun to continue negotiating in the ‘next few days’ to reach an agreement that allows the unblocking of the other organs.