Joe Biden and Benjamin Netanyahu during a meeting in Israel, on October 18 | Photo: EFE/Miriam Alster/Pool

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, announced this Tuesday (21) that the agreement between Israel and Hamas terrorists for the release of some hostages who have been in Gaza since the terrorist attacks on October 7th is about to be reached. concluded.

Biden said negotiations between the two parties have been “intense” in recent weeks and that the team is “very close” to bringing some of the hostages home.

Specific details about the agreement were not provided by the American president, who declined to go into further detail until it is officially concluded.

According to information from the British newspaper The Guardianthe agreement would see the release of 50 hostages under Hamas control in Gaza in exchange for 150 Palestinian prisoners and a five-day humanitarian truce.

If implemented, the agreement will enable the first continuous pause in the Israeli offensive since the beginning of the conflict. (With EFE Agency)