Betis will receive 30 percent more of ABDE’s rights and save the footballer’s salary in these months, whom Barcelona will transfer to Palmeiras In the Conference, where the Brazilian was sanctioned by two games, Cucho Hernández and Pellegrini are not registered staying with Bakambu and Chimy as strikers



02/27/2025



Updated at 9:47 p.m.





He Betis and the Barcelona They have reached an agreement for the breakup of the transfer of Titor Roque And that the Brazilian striker can leave for Palmeiras. The Club Paulista already had a pact with the Catalans for the transfer of the 19 -year -old attacker, for 25 million euros to acquire 80 percent of his rights. In Heliopolis they had to validate this movement since the loan contract was in force until the end of the season, to break Betis will receive a Additional 30 percent of the rights of Abdewith which they shared property with Barcelona to 50 percent, now reaching 80. This benefit for the Verdiblancos is valued at around 4.5 million euros but will depend on the final price in the Moroccan extreme market. The last details of the operation will be closed this Friday.

The fact is that the march of Vitor Roque is a fact and the player travels to his country in the next few hours to join the Palmeiras and sign his contract before he joined his country before Finish the market in Brazil on the night of February 28. The Palmeiras was convinced of his agreement with Barcelona and it has been the Barca club that has negotiated with Betis to unlock this operation that certainly interested him to be able to recover the investment he made a year ago by Vitor Roque paying 30 million euros to the Athletic Paranense and now recovers 25 for 80 percent on his return to his country seeing that the player did not set in his first steps as a blue He had lost the site.

This circumstance has also weighed since Vitor Roque already has ahead Cucho Hernández and Bakambu In LaLiga and the Congolese at the Conference, in addition to that in this competition he is sanctioned for the next two matches in the tie against the Vitoria de Guimaraes for his expulsion before the Kaa Gent. The sporting problem for Heliopolitanos is that they stay with Bakambu and Chimy Ávila as registered for the following European rounds if Betis advances in this competition, in addition to the alternatives to relocate other players there or pull quarries such as Marcos Fernández or Pablo García.

Titor Roque He said goodbye to his teammates this morning of the Real Betis template while the parties negotiated the final details of the agreement. The Brazilian was clear that his destiny was already going to go to Palmeiras as his agents had told him and prepared his march to Sao Paulo.









Now Vitor Roque will undertake the trip to Brazil to close all the details of his incorporation into Palmeiras, which is one of the most powerful teams in his country after the very important sales he has made in the most recent times. Vitor Roque, 19, wants to recover the time and prestige lost in his stage in LaLig 33 official matches scoring seven goals and giving two assists.