The platform Pact for the Mar Menor lamented yesterday that the Campo de Cartagena is “the agricultural area with the lowest proportion of organic farming in the Region, and also the one that consumes the most water for irrigation from the Tagus-Segura Transfer.” The group made reference to the Cajamar study published in LA VERDAD on November 5 with the headline ‘The Region of Murcia confirms its leadership in the rise of organic farming’, information indicating that the Community led the increase in area dedicated to these crops in 2020, with an increase of 22.8%, and that last year it increased by 20% more. “It is true that at the regional level the proportion of land cultivated organically is increasing and it is great news. However, we must bear in mind that the current proportion of land destined for organic farming is distributed very unevenly among the agricultural areas of the Region,” said Genoveva Aparicio Serrano, an economist and member of the Covenant for the Mar Menor, who stressed that , in the Campo de Cartagena area, this type of agriculture accounts for barely 4% of the total, compared to 29% in the Altiplano, 26% in the Guadalentín Valley, 22% in the Northwest, 11% in the Mula River or the 7% in the Segura Valley. In addition, he denounced that the region accumulates 32% of the transferred water consumption from October 2021 to September 2022.