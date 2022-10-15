Los Blancos landfill, on the right, in a file image. In the background, agricultural land and the Mar Menor. / JM Rodriguez / AGM

The citizen collective Pact for the Mar Menor demanded this Friday that the Ministry of Agriculture and the Environment carry out “an exhaustive inspection of all the farms in the surroundings of the Sierra Minera, especially those closest to the places where the leachate loaded of heavy metals every time it rains. “The absence of control and monitoring plans for decades has made it possible for these soils to be in agricultural production,” he warned, referring to the Seprona report on the environment of the Los Blancos hazardous waste dump, located in Llano del Beal and owned by of Portman Golf.

“Faced with the news of THE TRUTH about the report of the Civil Guard that warns of the very high contamination by heavy metals in three plots, where organic sunflower and vegetables are grown”, Pact for the Mar Menor urges the counselor, Antonio Luengo (of the Partido Popular) to take the urgent measures recommended by Seprona to the Court of Instruction 4 of Cartagena. He also showed his support for Seprona against the Ministry’s affirmations, which sees an error by the agents when interpreting the data and denies that there are transfers of metals to cultivated plants. According to Agriculture, “there is no risk to public health” or concentrations of metals in the soil that requires declaring the plots as contaminated.

The Agreement for the Mar Menor called on the regional government to “immediately stop the cultivation and marketing of these vegetables, because the generic reference levels for lead have been exceeded by more than 100 times,” according to the analyzes of several samples, and to decontaminate the soil to protect the neighbors and the Marmenor basin.

“Don’t look the other way”



Identical interventions demanded the spokesperson for Podemos Cartagena and councilor, Leli García. “It is crazy to plant food products near a hazardous waste landfill,” she denounced. And she wondered if the regional government is going to continue “denying the validity of the Civil Guard reports and looking the other way, while citizens breathe, eat and drink pollution.”

The Ministry declined to respond to these demands and referred to the response it gave on Friday: “All companies, compulsorily, in order to comply with hygiene legislation must have established a risk analysis and critical points. This requires the sampling of crops for levels of heavy metals, among other contaminants.” Regarding the declaration of contaminated soil, they reiterated: “The court would have to request it, if that is how it is understood after assessing the reports.”