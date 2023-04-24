Government of São Paulo signed a cooperation agreement with MP-SP to share data on rural properties

O Government of São Paulo signed a cooperation agreement with the Public Ministry of the State of São Paulo for sharing data on the environmental regularization of rural properties in São Paulo. The agreement was signed on Tuesday (18.Apr.2023).

A Secretary of Agriculture and Supply will start sharing information regarding the CAR (Rural Environmental Registry), including the situation and condition of the registry in all its stages – registration, analysis and environmental regularization.

The São Paulo government should also train and specialize MP-SP employees through lectures, courses and participation in seminars and conferences. “It is in the secretariat’s interest to support all institutions so that our producer is aware of the benefits of being environmentally up-to-date”said Secretary of Agriculture and Supply, Antonio Junqueira.