A state sector union in Canada announced, this Monday (1st), an agreement to end the strike of many thousands of public employees who, for ten days, have been demanding wage increases and more telework.

The agreement ends one of the largest strikes in Canadian history, which began on April 19 by 155,000 public servants, equivalent to a third of the country’s employees.

The shutdown affected many federal services, such as issuing passports and immigration applications.

After about two years of negotiations, the Public Utilities Alliance of Canada (PSAC) announced in a statement that it had reached “interim agreements for its 120,000 members”.

According to the text, the agreement will be applied to tens of thousands of civil servants who must resume their duties from this Monday at 9:00 am local time (10:00 am in Brasilia time), with a “fair and equitable employment contract that goes beyond what the employer had offered before the start of the strike”.

PSAC stated that it obtained salary increases of 12.6% in four years, for the period from 2021 to 2024.

The union was asking for an increase of 13.5% over three years, or 4.5% annually to compensate for inflation, while the government had proposed 9% over the same period.

He also said that he gained “much better protections regarding telecommuting”.

On the other hand, 35,000 tax service employees continue to strike in Canada.