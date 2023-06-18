The Cruz Azul Football Club has had a very active preseason and it is that their hand has not trembled when they have to do an exhaustive cleaning of their squad, which is why they have made several movements in recent weeks less than two weeks from the start of the Apertura 2023 tournament.
The Machine has detached itself from several sacred cows and could join them in the next few hours. Jose de Jesus Coronathe historic and experienced goalkeeper would no longer enter into the plans of the coaching staff, as they seek to rejuvenate the goal and to give competition to sebastian jury and Andres Gudinoso one more goalkeeper would arrive at La Noria.
In the last hours, the journalist Cesar Luis Merloassured that the sky-blue team reached an agreement to contract for one season Alfonso Blanco of the Leon Club.
“Cruz Azul reached a verbal agreement with León for the arrival of Alfonso Blanco (…) It is a loan for one season. La Fiera is already looking for a goalkeeper who can supplant him,” he shared on Twitter.
The 35-year-old goalkeeper already had a stint in the capital’s team a few years ago around 2009, throughout his career most of the time he has served as a substitute goalkeeper, now he will arrive with more experience than the current goalkeepers of the Machine and He will seek to fight them for ownership.
