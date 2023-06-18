Cruz Azul wants Sebastián Jurado and Andres Gudiño to be their goalkeepers for the Apertura 2023.

They have seen other Mexican goalkeepers to reinforce the squad.

One of them is Alfonso Blanco de León and Ortega de Tigres was analyzed at the time, but nothing concrete yet. pic.twitter.com/f0vIbv2ffU

— Adrian Esparza Oteo💎 (@A_EsparzaOteo) June 15, 2023