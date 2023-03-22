Minister Ricardo Lewandowski, of the STF, validates the shared administration of the archipelago between the Union and Pernambuco

Minister Ricardo Lewandowski, of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), will ratify on Wednesday (22.Mar.2023) the agreement signed between the Union and the State of Pernambuco for the shared management of the archipelago of Fernando de Noronha. Here’s the full (6 MB) of the agreement.

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) and the governor of the state, Raquel Lyra (PSDB), sign the document of the new agreement. The ceremony will take place on Wednesday (22.Mar) at the Palácio do Campo das Princesas, headquarters of the Pernambuco Executive, in Recife.

On March 14, Lewandowski invalidated the contract for the assignment of Fernando de Noronha to Pernambuco, after the agreement had been signed. The minister’s decision (here’s the full – 144 KB) has already been endorsed by the other Supreme Court judges in an extraordinary virtual session.

The invalidated contract was from 2002, signed by the then president Fernando Henrique Cardoso (PSDB), representing the Union (administrator of the region until then), with the then governor of Pernambuco, Jarbas Vasconcelos (MDB).

the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) indicated irregularities in Pernambuco’s fulfillment of the contract for the assignment of the archipelago, but without specifying them.

The new agreement is the result of an action filed in the Supreme Court by the AGU (Advocacia Geral da União) in March 2022, still in the Bolsonaro administration. The body asked for the federalization of the archipelago, as defended by the former head of the Executive.

After the Union claimed back the management of the archipelago, President Lula’s government proposed a shared administration with the joint participation of the ICMBio (Chico Mendes Institute for Biodiversity Conservation). AGU affirms that the signed proposal aims at environmental protection and administrative cooperation for the defense of biodiversity and the sustainable use of natural resources.

In the document, the parties undertake, for example, not to expand the currently existing urban perimeter. The number of tourists on the island should be 132,000 per year and cannot exceed 11,000 visits per month.

The agreement has an indefinite term. It can only be replaced by a new joint understanding between the Union and Pernambuco, which must be submitted again for approval by the STF.