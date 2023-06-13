On Tuesday, the unions concluded an agreement with VDL about a new social plan for the employees of the Nedcar car factory in Born. The unions FNV, CNV and De Unie announced this on Tuesday evening after hours of negotiations. The agreement still has to be formally presented to the members. That happens on Thursday.

The trade unions and VDL agreed that the severance pay for employees over the first fifteen years, normally one third of the monthly salary per year of service, would be multiplied by 1.9. For employees who have worked for Nedcar for more than fifteen years, this factor is 2.7. According to the unions, this negotiation result is a substantial improvement of 20 percent compared to the old social plan from 2021.

In addition, agreements have been made about helping to find new work for the dismissed employees at Nedcar. It has been agreed that people elsewhere in the VDL company can only get a job on a voluntary basis. Where that is not possible, as much work as possible is sought in the region. See also HS Helsinki | A family crammed into a cliff tripled their square footage after moving to a suburb that remains in a sly corner

It has also been agreed that the staff will work overtime to make up for the production backlog, a strict requirement from BMW and VDL. According to the unions, that backlog is currently around 6,000 cars.

‘An optimal result’

Union officials Suat Koetloe (De Unie), Jeroen Bruinsma (CNV) and Patrick Meerts (FNV) spoke on Tuesday evening of ‘an optimal result’. A VDL spokesman said: ,,It is good that we have reached a negotiation agreement with the trade unions. We are confident that the trade unions will properly present this to their members. We await the outcome with confidence.”

Unions and management were at odds for weeks about the new social plan, necessary because of the announced mass redundancies in Born. This led to two spontaneous and eight formal strike days.

Nedcar employs 3950 people. VDL recently announced the dismissal of more than 1800 employees in November. More layoffs are expected to follow at the beginning of next year, because a contract with BMW for the production of MINIs in Born will then expire. A successor for BMW has not yet been found. See also Justice closes Oi's judicial recovery process - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO