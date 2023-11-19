According to the newspaper The Washington Postrepresentatives of the governments of the United States and Israel, and the terrorist group Hamas would be close to reaching an agreement to pause the conflict in the Gaza Strip for five days and allow the withdrawal of women and children still held hostage by Hamas.

According to the newspaper, the detailed agreement provides that all parties to the conflict would freeze combat operations for at least five days. During this period, part of the hostages would be released, in groups released every 24 hours. Aerial surveillance would monitor the area to ensure the break. In addition to allowing the hostages to leave, the pause would be used to increase the entry of trucks with supplies, fuel and humanitarian aid into Gaza, coming from Egypt.

The draft of an agreement would have been drawn up during negotiations in Doha, Qatar, between Israel, the United States and Hamas, represented indirectly by mediators from Qatar, according to diplomats consulted by the The Washington Post. However, there is still no clarity regarding Israel’s agreement to stop the fighting.

Officially, the White House denied there was any kind of agreement. “There is no agreement yet, but we continue to work hard to achieve one,” Adrienne Watson, spokeswoman for the White House National Security Council, said in a statement.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also denied the existence of any agreement. At a press conference, he said there were many unproven rumors regarding the hostages. “I would like to make it clear: so far, there has been no agreement. But I want to promise: when there is something to say we will let you know about it,” said the Israeli prime minister.

The Prime Minister of Qatar, Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman al-Thani, not only confirmed the existence of the negotiations, but also said this Sunday (19) that the agreement only depends on “small practical and logistical challenges”. Since the end of October, Qatar has been negotiating with the US changes in its relations with Hamas terrorists.

The country is known for providing shelter and support to terrorist group leaders and has been a frequent target of criticism following the Hamas attacks on Israel on October 7. On Saturday (18), Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said that all Hamas members, including those outside the Gaza Strip, are “dead men”. “There is no difference between a terrorist with a Kalashnikov and a terrorist wearing a three-piece suit,” Gallant said in statements to the press, referring to terrorists living in Qatar.