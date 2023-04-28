“Green Channel” intends to create a standard procedure for foreign purchases and speed up imports

The federal and state Treasuries want to build the “green channel”, which will speed up direct imports by consumers and will serve as a waiver of customs checks in advance or because there is no longer any need for other customs procedures. The agreement was discussed on Thursday (27.Apr.2023) in a meeting with the Ministry of Financetogether with the Special Secretary of the IRS, Robinson Barreirinhas.

The new procedure includes an advance declaration of the purchase by the consumer, payment of tax at the time of purchase and observation of the Brazilian legislation already in force, that is, there will be no legislative innovation, only an optimization of procedures. It will also offer greater transparency to purchase and delivery operations, ensuring more security for the buyer.

The improvement of the legislation comes to accompany the growth of purchasing operations from other countries so that the charges of national and international business offer a fair competitiveness for Brazilian business initiatives.

According to survey of NielsenIQ, a market research company, sales on digital platforms grew 27%, totaling BRL 182.7 billion in sales in 2021. Purchases made on foreign websites grew above the general total for the Brazilian market. Compared to 2020, there was a 60% increase in revenues, reaching BRL 36.2 billion.